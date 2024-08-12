Price tag for new nuclear power in Sweden $38 billion, commission says

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's plans to rapidly expand nuclear power are likely to cost around 400 billion crowns ($38 billion) and should be financed by mix of government loans and price guarantees, a government commission recommended on Monday.

The commission proposed a programme of four or five new nuclear power plants with 4,000-6,000 MW of installed capacity in order to make the programme cost-effective.

The state should lend nuclear companies 75% of the cost of building power plants with the owners contributing 25%. The commission said the government should guarantee an electricity price of around 80 ore/Kwh to investors over 40 years.

Swedes voted in 1980 to phase out nuclear power but the need to address climate change has forced a rethink and nuclear power is now a centrepiece of the current right-of-centre coalition's strategy to meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

The government aims for 2,500 MW of new nuclear power by 2035 - the equivalent of 2 new reactors. By 2045, the government has said it wants 10 new reactors.

Sweden currently has six reactors in operation, all of which were built in the 1970s and 1980s.

($1 = 10.5140 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)