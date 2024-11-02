‘The price is hard to swallow’: Robert Kiyosaki cringes as he pays $14 for an egg salad sandwich, warns of ‘everything bubble’ and ‘major stock market crash.’ What he likes for protection

Inflation has slowed in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean prices have dropped — they’re just not climbing as quickly as they were in 2022.

Prices remain so high that even Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” is feeling the squeeze.

Don't miss

Accredited investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger — and benefit from regular distributions without lifting a finger. Here’s how

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But less than 2 minutes can save you more than $600/year

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

“I just purchased an egg salad sandwich for my dinner in Waikiki. Price $14.00,” he shared in a post on X. “I can afford $14 yet the price still is hard to swallow.”

With an estimated net worth of $100 million, Kiyosaki’s surprise at the cost of a simple sandwich underscores the high cost of living many are facing today.

In the same post on X, Kiyosaki expanded on the issue:

“THE EVERYTHING BUBBLE I wrote about in my last two tweets has caused millions of Millennials, Gen X and Gen Zs… even a few Baby Boomers[…] to claim they cannot afford a house, or have kids, or live at the same standard of living as their parents.”

Kiyosaki expressed empathy for younger generations, noting that he grew up with similar doubts. Yet, with “real estate and the cost of living so high in Hawaii,” he also wonders how “young people today… survive.”

The cost of living crisis isn’t limited to Hawaii. Across the U.S., inflation continues to bite. Since the beginning of 2020, the consumer price index has increased by 22%.

‘The everything crash’

Kiyosaki’s concerns about inflation go beyond just rising consumer prices — he’s also warning of a major market downturn.

He describes how “The Everything Bubble” formed in the past.

“In 2008 was the GFC the Great Financial Crisis. The criminals at the Fed and Treasury began printing trillions of fake dollars in an attempt to stop a GFD a.k.a….a Global ‘F-ing’ Depression,” he wrote on X. “The 2008 GFC blew up into ‘The Everything Bubble.’ All markets began to rise… floating on a sea of fake money.”

In short, Kiyosaki believes that excessive money printing fueled the bubble by inflating asset prices across the board.

Now, he predicts even more serious consequences.

“What I am attempting to say is ‘The Everything Bubble’ is going to turn into ‘The Everything Crash,’” he predicts, vividly comparing the impending collapse to “Mt. Vesuvius blowing up.”

Story Continues