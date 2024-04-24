Pret founder returns to tackle pandemic debt mountain

pret debt

The new chairman of Pret a Manger has vowed to slash its debt pile, amid a boardroom shake-up that has seen its co-founder return to “reaffirm” the company’s values.

Konrad Meyer, who took over the role of chairman at Pret this week, said the coffee and sandwich chain was “implementing plans to reduce debt”, which jumped from £546m in 2018 to £744m in 2022.

Rising interest rates since the pandemic have heaped pressure on companies with high debts, creating a scramble across many boardrooms.

Meyer’s appointment comes as part of a broader overhaul at Pret that has seen the return of Sinclair Beecham, the businessman who co-founded the chain with Julian Metcalfe in 1986. Beecham will serve as an adviser to Pret’s chief executive Pano Christou.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Billett, who chaired the business from 2003 to 2011, has also returned as a non-executive director.

Beecham and Billett said in a joint statement they wanted to help the chain “reaffirm Pret’s mission” to focus on customers.

It comes amid a difficult period for the chain, which has faced backlash over changes to its subscription coffee offer.

Customers have been angered by changes to its app that are designed to crack down on a loophole allowing users to share free coffees with friends and colleagues.

Technical difficulties followed, leading to complaints and extra pressure on staff. Metcalfe, who is no longer involved with Pret, has said his “heart goes out to the staff who have been dealing with this very difficult situation and to the customers who feel let down”.

Simon Stenning, hospitality industry analyst and founder of Future Foodservice, says: “I think it’s an eminently sensible development to bring back a couple of people who know and love Pret so much and were so involved with it.”

Pret founders Sinclair Beecham and Julian Metcalfe wanted to revamp 'grim' lunchtime offerings. Pictured in 2000 - Pret a Manger

Beecham opened the first Pret store with Metcalfe on London’s Victoria Street after buying the name and assets from a collapsed coffee shop. The shop sold sandwiches and meals made on site, contrasting with what Metcalfe – who also founded Itsu – has previously called “very grim” options for takeaway dining at the time.

Story continues

Pret was bought by the German private equity company JAB in a £1.5bn deal in 2018, though Beecham retained a stake in the business.

The sale came just before the pandemic, which upended Pret’s business model and pushed it to a £255m loss in 2021. The chain also axed thousands of jobs.

Its subscription service was introduced in 2020 to help keep the chain afloat. Customers could get up to five free coffees a day for £20 a month. The price has since risen to £30 a month, with subscribers also entitled to 20pc off food.

While the offer helped save the company from collapse, it has not been smooth sailing post-pandemic. As well as the subscription issues, Pret came under fire for price rises as inflation soared. It slashed the price of a number of its bestselling sandwiches earlier this year following criticism.

Experts say Pret’s ballooning debt bill during the pandemic may have been a factor in the high prices.

“Debts influence your wiggle room and your trading strategy. You can’t cut your prices because you can’t give up the gross margin as you need the cash,” says retail analyst Clive Black.

“There’s going to be a big focus on pricing, working capital and the operating cost base. It’s not really what should be front and centre for senior management at a retailer.”

At the same time, the company is in the midst of a costly expansion drive. Pret had around 450 stores in the UK at the beginning of this year and plans to end 2024 with about 500. Much of these will likely be outside London, where Pret is already ubiquitous.

However, the real growth push is internationally. Beyond Britain, Pret has opened stores in Germany, Luxembourg, Italy and India in the last couple of years, signing franchise deals in many cases.

2024 will be the second year in a row where Pret opens more stores outside of the UK than in its domestic market. It wants to open as many as 1,500 international locations in the years to come.

“They have developed the business to become a global brand,” says Stenning.

Pret said its board shake-up would help with the “next phase of international growth”.

Overseas expansion – and Meyer’s comments on Pret’s debt pile – have prompted speculation that JAB could be teeing up a future sale. Reducing debts is a telltale sign, says Black, as high debt can often put off buyers and is a “massive issue” when groups list on the stock market.

Pret was previously touted as an IPO candidate by its former owner Bridgepoint, which hired bankers to explore a new listing in New York. However, Bridgepoint ultimately opted to sell to JAB instead.

JAB has a long track of selling minority stakes in the business it owns through stock market listings. Several, including JDE Peets, Keurig Dr Pepper and Krispy Kreme, have been listed on the stock market over the past three years.

Stenning says: “JAB are going to want a return on the money they paid. They are going to have to manage that balance sheet very carefully to get the return. It does put pressure on the business, far more than they’ve ever been under.”

Whether or not a sale or stock market listing is on the cards in the future, the immediate focus of Pret’s revamped top team is on smoothing relations with customers and staff.

Meyer said he was “focused on the essence of Pret: happy teams and happy customers”.

Beecham and Billett, meanwhile, said: “We look forward to working with the board and Pret’s strong management team to reaffirm Pret’s mission to do what’s best for the customer, which was always the simple foundation beneath Pret’s growth.”