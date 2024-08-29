The prestigious Michelin Guide is now searching for Quebec's culinary stars

QUÉBEC — The Michelin Guide is on a quest to find culinary gems in Quebec.

The prestigious restaurant guide says its anonymous inspectors are scouring the province for Michelin star-worthy eateries and will reveal their selections in 2025.

Quebec is now the third Michelin Guide destination in Canada, joining Toronto and Vancouver.

Michelin says its Quebec restaurant selection will be based on its usual criteria, which awards stars based on food quality, the mastery of cooking techniques and consistency.

The company says in a news release that it's excited to explore the province's rich cuisine and showcase its chefs on the international stage.

Michelin-starred restaurants in Canada include Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto – the only one in the country with two stars – and Barbara in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press