Pressure eases on Rachel Reeves as UK economy grows by 0.1% in November

The UK economy grew by 0.1% in November, reversing a 0.1% drop in the previous month, and easing some of the pressure on the chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

The rise in activity was weaker than forecast, with Reeves acknowledging it would take time to revive the UK economy.

City economists had forecast that GDP would rise by 0.2% in November, with some warning that November’s growth was weak, making an interest rate cut by the Bank of England next month more likely.

UK government borrowing costs dipped after the data was released, which will increase the chances that Reeves does not breach her fiscal rules. On Wednesday, bond yields dropped at the fastest rate since 2023 after UK inflation eased, in another fillip for the chancellor.

In the three months to the end of November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy showed no growth, as GDP fell by 0.1% in September and October.

Simon Pittaway, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said the GDP data was disappointing, raising fears of stagnation, despite a welcome return to growth. “In recent years the UK has been a growth rollercoaster, with a recession in late 2023 followed by a bounce back in early 2024. But its longer-term record is one of economic stagnation, and that is where Britain risks returning to.

“The paltry GDP growth late last year reinforces the need for the government’s economic plans to start bearing fruit.”

The ONS’s director of economic statistics, Liz McKeown, said: “The economy continues to be broadly flat, having grown slightly in November following two small falls in the previous months.”

She added that services “grew a little”, with wholesaling, pubs and restaurants and IT companies all faring well, partly offset by falls in accountancy and business rental and leasing.

“Construction also grew, led by new commercial developments, while production continued to decline in November with further falls across a range of manufacturing industries and oil & gas extraction companies.”

Fears remain that the UK economy is on course to stall overall in the final three months of 2024, after zero growth in the three months to the end of September.

The Bank of England has pencilled in no growth for the fourth quarter, leading to worries that the UK could undergo a long period of stagnation combined with relatively high inflation, although growth in prices unexpectedly fell from 2.6% to 2.5% in December.

Reeves blamed “14 years of economic stagnation” for the economic situation, adding that she was determined to “kickstart growth, which is the No1 priority in our Plan for Change”.

