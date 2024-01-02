PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Maine's secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, was the victim of a "swatting" call to her home, the authorities said, the latest politician to be targeted in recent weeks by people reporting fake crimes to the police, after she barred Donald J. Trump from the state's ballot.

- Five people were killed in a two-car crash that involved an overturned vehicle in northern Queens in New York on Monday.

- Hundreds of migrants bound for New York City took a detour in New Jersey over the holiday weekend, in an apparent attempt to bypass a city order that seeks to limit the chaotic flow of arrivals.

- At least 48 people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day, with rescue teams struggling on Tuesday to reach isolated areas where buildings had been toppled, roads wrecked and power cut to tens of thousands of homes. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)