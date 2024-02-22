PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing said on Wednesday it was replacing the head of its troubled 737 MAX program effective immediately, the first major executive departure since the Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout of a new Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

- BuzzFeed said on Wednesday it has sold publisher Complex to live-video shopping app NTWRK in a $108.6 million all-cash deal, as the digital media outlet looks to enhance its profitability.

- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on Wednesday it plans to crack down on wealthy executives who may be using company jets for personal trips but claiming the costs as business expenses for tax purposes, as part of a new audit push to boost revenue collections.

- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced measures to bolster cybsecurity at U.S. ports including expanded responsibilities for the Coast Guard and investment in domestic production of cranes. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)