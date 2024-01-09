PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Airlines and Alaska Airlines said on Monday that they had found loose parts on some of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jets after a fuselage panel blew out during an Alaska flight on Friday, adding to growing safety concerns about the Max 9.

- The Chief Executive of JetBlue Airways, Robin Hayes, said on Monday that he planned to step down after nine years in the role.

- OpenAI said on Monday that a New York Times lawsuit against it was "without merit" and that it supported and created opportunities for news organizations.

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the leader of Saudi Arabia told him that establishing diplomatic recognition between the kingdom and Israel was still possible, but it required an end to the war in Gaza and practical steps toward a Palestinian state. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)