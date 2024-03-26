PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by year-end in a broad management shakeup brought on by the planemaker's sprawling safety crisis exacerbated by a January mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX plane.

- Former President Donald J. Trump’s social media company officially became a public company on Monday morning, and in the process the former president’s net worth has jumped by billions of dollars.

- Alphabet, Apple and Meta were told by European Union regulators on Monday that they were under investigation for a range of potential violations of the region’s new competition law.

- A highly fatal form of avian influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in U.S. cattle in Texas and Kansas but the nation's milk supply is safe, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)