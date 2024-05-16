PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix announced a three-season deal with the National Football League on Wednesday that will include showing two Christmas Day games on its service this year, making it the first time the streaming giant has become partners with a major sports league.

- Billionaire and former owner of the Los Angeles Dodger Frank McCourt said he was working to put together a group of bidders to buy social media app TikTok in the United States.

- Automakers in the United States and their supporters welcomed President Biden's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, saying they would protect domestic manufacturing and jobs from cheap Chinese vehicles.

- The Biden administration, under acute pressure from House lawmakers, moved on Wednesday to ban funding for a prominent virus-hunting nonprofit group whose work with Chinese scientists had put it at the heart of theories that Covid leaked from a lab. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)