PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Spirit Airlines said on Monday that it would delay delivery of new Airbus planes and furlough pilots to save money as it seeks to overcome several setbacks, including a blocked merger, engine problems and a lackluster recovery from the pandemic.

- Tesla settled a lawsuit that blamed the automaker's driver-assistance software for the death of a California man in 2018, averting a trial that would have focused attention on the company's technology several months before it plans to unveil a self-driving taxi.

- The Los Angeles Times on Monday named Terry Tang as its permanent executive editor, making her the first woman to lead the paper's newsroom.

- The Biden administration will award up to $6.6 billion in grants to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the leading maker of the most advanced microchips, in a bid to bring some of the most cutting-edge semiconductor technology to the United States.