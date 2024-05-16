PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft is asking hundreds of employees in China to consider transferring outside the country amid a rise in tensions between Washington and Beijing around critical technology like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

- Malaysia's Axiata and conglomerate Sinar Mas are in talks to merge their telecommunications operations in Indonesia to create a combined entity with a market capitalization of about $3.6 billion.

- International Business Machines is selling to Palo Alto Networks its cloud-based QRadar cybersecurity software as the two technology companies deepen their partnership in jointly selling and developing security products powered by artificial intelligence.

- McDonald's is planning to sell a $5 meal bundle this summer as the fast food giant seeks to keep cost-conscious consumers, amid an increase in rivals' promotions.

- Netflix said on Wednesday it would stream two National Football League games on Christmas Day this year and at least one game on Christmas day in 2025 and 2026, doubling down on efforts to add more live programming on its streaming service.

- Australia-based slots and digital gaming company Aristocrat Leisure will mull a sale or spinoff of two game developers that no longer fit well in its portfolio, its chief executive said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)