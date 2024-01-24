PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- EBay will lay off about 9% of its full-time workforce, part of efforts to boost performance at a time of rising competition and softer consumer spending, Chief Executive Jamie Iannone said in an internal memo posted on the company's website late Tuesday.

- Wayfair employees who work remotely were more likely to be laid off in the latest round of job cuts at the online furniture seller, executives told staff on Tuesday.

- Southwest Airlines flight attendants on Tuesday voted to authorize a strike against the airline, their union said, after members rejected a tentative agreement last month.

- France's privacy watchdog fined Amazon.com local warehouse management business on Tuesday, saying the company had put in place an "excessively intrusive" system to keep track of staff performance.

- Sanofi on Tuesday announced plans to buy assets from biopharmaceutical company Inhibrx in a deal worth up to $2.2 billion as it looks to diversify its product base and boost its pipeline of rare disease treatments.

