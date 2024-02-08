PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Société Générale reported sharply lower net profit for the fourth quarter, weighed by lower net banking income and higher operating expenses.

- Disney's new moves include a deal to invest $1.5 billion in return for an equity stake in Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite" also plans to stream an exclusive cut of pop star Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert movie on Disney+.

- Professional sports leagues including the National Football League and National Basketball Association were kept in the dark about the new sports-centric streaming service being launched by Walt Disney Co., Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery

- AGL Energy narrowed its annual earnings view after returning to a half-year profit, as it benefited from higher wholesale electricity pricing and an improved performance by its power-generation assets.

- Uber Technologies posted its first full-year profit as a public company last year and projected continued growth in the first quarter of 2024, marking the end of an era in which the ride-sharing and food-delivery company gave priority to growth over profits.

- Siemens reported an increase in net profit, beating analysts' expectations, after earnings rose across most of its businesses in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)