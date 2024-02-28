PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese developer Country Garden said on Wednesday a liquidation petition has been filed against it for non-payment of a $205 million loan, clouding its debt revamp prospects and undermining Beijing's effort to restore confidence in the property sector.

- Apple has put an end to its decadelong push to build its own electric vehicle, an effort once seen as having the potential to transform the auto industry.

- OpenAI has asked a federal judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper "hacked" its chatbot ChatGPT and other artificial-intelligence systems to generate misleading evidence for the case.

- Knight-Swift Transportation’s David Jackson stepped down as chief executive and as a member of the board at one of the country’s largest trucking companies.

- Macy’s said Tuesday that it would close about 150 underperforming stores, or about 30% of its fleet, over the next three years.

- Boston Beer Co.'s Chief Executive Dave Burwick is expected to retire and will be succeeded by current board member Michael Spillane on April 1. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)