PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Members of Paramount Global's board agreed to enter exclusive merger discussions with Skydance, favoring it over a recent $26 billion all-cash offer from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management.

- Walt Disney defeated activist shareholder Nelson Peltz in a bruising fight for influence in the entertainment giant's boardroom, handing Chief Executive Bob Iger a major victory over one of Wall Street's most aggressive investors.

- Electric-vehicle maker Fisker said it would withdraw all financial and operational guidance for 2024 as the company's evaluation of strategic alternatives continues.

- Amazon.com is slashing hundreds of jobs from its cloud-computing business, the tech giant's latest round of layoffs as it aims to cut costs.

- Supermarket chain Carrefour and PepsiCo said they had reached a deal for PepsiCo products to return to stores in France.

- EV maker Tesla is raising compensation for its artificial intelligence engineers in a bid to ward off poaching from the likes of OpenAI, according to Chief Executive Elon Musk. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)