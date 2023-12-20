PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec. 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump cannot appear on the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Colorado because of his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the state's highest court ruled Tuesday.

- Comcast said nearly 36 million U.S. Xfinity accounts were compromised after hackers accessed its systems through a vulnerability in third-party cloud-computing software.

- Volkswagen has reached a deal with workers that will help its flagship brand save up to 4 billion euros ($4.39 billion) next year by reducing the size of its workforce.

- U.S. immigration authorities have closed several bridges and ports of entry along the U.S. border with Mexico, an unusual measure to contain a surge in illegal migration that is overwhelming many border communities in Texas, Arizona and California.

- An Austrian court ruled that Signa Holding had to sell its stake in New York City's Chrysler Building as part of a restructuring, a court-appointed administrator said on Tuesday.

