PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec. 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Canada on Thursday approved Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $10.1 billion deal for HSBC Holdings' Canadian unit, over a year after the two lenders unveiled the transaction.

- The Biden administration's top economic adviser said Thursday the $14.1 billion deal to acquire U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel deserved "serious scrutiny" regarding its potential impact on national security and supply chains.

- Activision Blizzard and a California regulator filed a legal settlement in which the videogame company agreed to pay nearly $55 million to resolve gender discrimination charges while the state withdrew sexual harassment claims.

- Oil-and-gas company Hess and its bankrupt subsidiary Honx have agreed to pay up to $187 million to resolve the current and future asbestos claims asserted by the former contractors and employees of an oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

- Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and ex-lawyer for Donald Trump, has filed for bankruptcy after a court ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to two Georgia election workers for defaming them.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)