PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 7

- Amazon.com will invest an additional $9 billion in its cloud infrastructure in Singapore to meet growing demand for cloud technology and services.

- United Parcel Service said Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman is departing the company to focus on his health.

- Federal air-safety regulators have opened a new investigation into Boeing after the jet maker recently disclosed that its employees may have skipped some inspections on 787 Dreamliners and falsified records.

- United Launch Alliance, the rocket company set to blast a Boeing Starliner spacecraft into orbit called off a launch Monday night after concerns emerged with a valve on a key part of the rocket.

- Apple has been working on its own chip designed to run artificial intelligence software in data center servers, a move that has the potential to give the company an advantage in the AI arms race.

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to sue Robinhood Markets' crypto unit, ramping up its crackdown on digital-currency trading to target one of the most popular U.S. brokerage firms.

- Trump Media & Technology Group said it had appointed a new financial auditor days after its previous accounting firm was banned by regulators.

