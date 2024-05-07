Advertisement
Canada markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,259.47
    +312.06 (+1.42%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,180.74
    +52.95 (+1.03%)
     

  • DOW

    38,852.27
    +176.59 (+0.46%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7310
    -0.0011 (-0.15%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.62
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    87,045.87
    -726.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,362.22
    +49.59 (+3.78%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,328.80
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,060.67
    +24.95 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4890
    -0.0110 (-0.24%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,184.50
    -11.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.49
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,213.49
    +41.34 (+0.51%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,734.29
    +498.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6788
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 7

Reuters
·1 min read

May 7 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com will invest an additional $9 billion in its cloud infrastructure in Singapore to meet growing demand for cloud technology and services.

- United Parcel Service said Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman is departing the company to focus on his health.

- Federal air-safety regulators have opened a new investigation into Boeing after the jet maker recently disclosed that its employees may have skipped some inspections on 787 Dreamliners and falsified records.

ADVERTISEMENT

- United Launch Alliance, the rocket company set to blast a Boeing Starliner spacecraft into orbit called off a launch Monday night after concerns emerged with a valve on a key part of the rocket.

- Apple has been working on its own chip designed to run artificial intelligence software in data center servers, a move that has the potential to give the company an advantage in the AI arms race.

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to sue Robinhood Markets' crypto unit, ramping up its crackdown on digital-currency trading to target one of the most popular U.S. brokerage firms.

- Trump Media & Technology Group said it had appointed a new financial auditor days after its previous accounting firm was banned by regulators.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)