PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S.-led coalition launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday it is seeking meetings this month with AT&T and Verizon as it continues to closely review the potential impact of lead-containing telecommunications cables.

- The Pentagon said defense contractors may need tax breaks, fewer regulations and long-term contracts as incentives to boost weapons production to create much bigger stockpiles.

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged the CEO of Future FinTech Group with fraud and disclosure failures for allegedly manipulatively trading in the financial services firm's stock prior to becoming its chief.

- EBay has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve a U.S. criminal probe into a campaign by several of its employees to stalk and harass a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed as critical of the e-commerce company.

- CVS Health said on Thursday it will close some pharmacies that operate inside Target stores beginning in February and be completed by the end of April.

- International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) tapped J. Erik Fyrwald to succeed Frank Clyburn as its next chief executive officer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)