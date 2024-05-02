PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Uber faces 250 mln pounds lawsuit from London's black-cab drivers

- Donation to Welsh first minister should be probed, says Rishi Sunak

- Interest earned by big UK high street banks on BoE reserves surges to 9.2 bln Stg

- UK Home Office detains asylum seekers destined for Rwanda

- Scotland's government survives no-confidence vote

Overview

- Uber is facing a 250 million pound ($313.35 million) lawsuit to be filed in London's High Court on Thursday on behalf of more than 10,500 cab drivers, which alleges that Uber improperly obtained a licence from Transport for London in 2012.

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for an independent probe into a 200,000 pound donation to Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething's leadership campaign from a recycling company within months of its subsidiary receiving a 400,000 pound loan from a state-owned bank.

- Interest earned by the UK's largest high street banks on their Bank of England reserves surged 135 per cent to more than 9 billion pounds last year, according to data released on Wednesday.

- The UK Home Office enforcement teams began detaining asylum seekers destined for removal to Rwanda in a "large scale" operation across the UK on Wednesday as the union for senior civil servants started legal proceedings over the policy.

- The Scottish government has survived a vote of no confidence, preventing a collapse of the Scottish National party administration at Holyrood.

($1 = 0.7978 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)