PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

Reuters
·1 min read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Hedge fund boss Paul Marshall loses case over silver salvaged from shipwreck

- BrewDog co-founder steps down as chief executive after 17 years

- Kate Forbes appointed deputy first minister of Scotland

- Alliance Pharma hit by delayed results and chief's exit

Overview

- Argentum Exploration, a company controlled by hedge fund manager Paul Marshall, has lost a legal battle with the South African government over $43mn of silver bars recovered from a second world war wreck in the Indian Ocean.

- BrewDog's chief executive James Watt, has stepped down after 17 years, to be replaced by the company' chief operating officer, James Arrow.

- John Swinney, Scotland's new first minister, has appointed Kate Forbes as deputy first minister and economy secretary.

- Alliance Pharmaceuticals said that its auditor Deloitte needed more time to check its accounts and announced the departure of long-serving chief executive Peter Butterfield but said this was not related to the delay in its results. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)