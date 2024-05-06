PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Heineken to reopen closed UK pubs as cost of living pressures ease

- ArcelorMittal warns that one of its main divisions could quit UK

- EU lobbies China to keep agriculture out of trade disputes

- Michael Platt's BlueCrest prepares to expand trading teams

Overview

- Heineken is reopening 62 British pubs it had closed in recent years and will put about 40 million pounds annually into refurbishing its estate, in the latest sign that pub groups are regaining confidence as cost of living pressures ease.

- ArcelorMittal has warned the British government that one of its main divisions may be forced to leave the country if an application to redevelop a commercial port in south-east England is approved this week.

- The European Union is lobbying China to exclude agriculture from a series of escalating commercial disputes, calling for the "strategic sector" to be protected from trade-related tensions in the renewable energy and electric vehicle industries.

- Billionaire Michael Platt's investment firm BlueCrest Capital is planning to expand its number of trading teams by 10% by the end of the year, after a performance run in which the family office has surpassed many of its macro hedge fund rivals.

