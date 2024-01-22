Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 22

Reuters
·1 min read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Ron DeSantis drops out of White House race and endorses Trump

- ExxonMobil sues to block shareholder climate petition

- Macquarie raises record 8 bln euros for Europe infrastructure fund

- Bob Sternfels faces opposition to re-election as head of McKinsey

Overview

- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for the White House in 2024, in a significant blow to Nikki Haley with just two days to go until the New Hampshire primary.

- Exxon Mobil has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop a shareholder climate resolution from going to a vote at its annual investor meeting.

- Macquarie Group has raised over 8 billion euros ($8.72 billion) for its new European infrastructure fund.

- McKinsey boss Bob Sternfels is facing a tough bid for re-election after a backlash to his restructuring of the consulting firm and a slowdown in growth.

($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)