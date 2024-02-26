PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Ryanair demands compensation from Boeing for aircraft delivery delays

UK ministers must 'move faster' on net zero energy reforms, warns infrastructure tsar

Warren Buffett admits Berkshire Hathaway's days of 'eye-popping' gains are over

Ryanair is demanding compensation from Boeing for worsening aircraft delivery delays that have forced the airline to lower its forecasts for passenger numbers and warn it is on the cusp of cancelling some flights this summer.

Ministers need to "move faster" to bring about the sweeping changes that Britain's energy system needs in order for the country to shift to net zero on time, John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission has said.

Warren Buffett has warned Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that his sprawling $905 billion conglomerate has virtually "no possibility of eye-popping performance" in the years ahead, laying bare the challenges that will confront his successors.

