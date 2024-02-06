PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines - UK needs electric car incentives to avoid climate change 'slow lane', peers say - Bank of England official sees interest rate cuts ahead as 'reward' for lower inflation - Labour struggles to hold on to Muslim votes ahead of by-election - EU backs down on agricultural emissions after farmers' protests - Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner faces internal probe

Overview

- Ministers in UK should bring back incentives for purchasing electric cars to arrest falling sales growth and prevent the UK from entering the "slow lane" on tackling climate change, House of Lords committee calls warned on Tuesday.

- BoE chief economist, Huw Pill on Monday said it was a question of when and not if the central bank started reducing interest rates as a "reward" for continued declines in inflation, as policymakers lay the ground for easing policy this year. - UK's Labour party is struggling to hold on to the support of Muslim voters with new polling showing the damage caused by its stance on the Gaza conflict, ahead of a key by-election test in the north-west of England. - EU will discuss a road map on how to cut emissions by 90 per cent by 2040, due to be published by the European Commission on Tuesday, no longer includes a reference to a 30 per cent reduction target in methane, nitrogen and other gases linked to farming.

- Red Bull Racing chief executive Christian Horner has been put under investigation by the group's parent company, casting uncertainty over the Formula One champions ahead of the new season.

