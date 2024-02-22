PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK has 'absolute confidence' in nuclear deterrent after test failure

- Denmark and Sweden press Brussels to act against UK in fishing dispute

- Ratcliffe wants Man Utd to vie for Premier League title in three years

- EU agrees first sanctions on Chinese and Indian companies for Russia war links

Overview

- The UK retains "absolute confidence" in its nuclear deterrent despite the second failed test of a dummy missile in eight years, UK defence secretary Grant Shapps said.

- Denmark and Sweden are demanding Brussels to take action against the UK in a fresh post-Brexit fishing dispute.

- Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe wants to build a new stadium for the club as he aims to bring back its glory days in the Premier League and European competitions.

- The European Union has agreed to a new package of sanctions against Russia that for the first time targets Chinese and Indian companies accused of supporting Moscow's war effort.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)