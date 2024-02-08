Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 8

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Barratt to buy rival Redrow for 2.5 bln stg

- Deloitte to axe 100 more UK jobs amid deals slowdown

- Crédit Agricole backs away from Atos refinancing as lenders fracture

- German patent court rules against Intel over some of its chips

- Amundi to buy private markets specialist Alpha Associates

Overview

- British homebuilder Barratt Developments will buy Redrow in an all-share deal that valued its smaller rival at about 2.52 billion pounds ($3.18 billion).

- Accounting firm Deloitte is planning to restructure its corporate finance advisory business, putting about 100 employees from all grades — including some partners and graduate staff — at risk of redundancy in the UK.

- Credit Agricole has said for several weeks it no longer to refinance Atos, leaving negotiations between the IT services company and its lenders hanging in the balance.

- A German court issued an injunction against the sale of Intel's chips, ruling in favour of R2 Semiconductor, a rival U.S. company that accused it of infringing a patent.

- Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, has struck a deal to buy a Alpha Associates and will pay up to 350 million euros for the private markets specialist. ($1 = 0.7921 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)