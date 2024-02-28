PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia's mining industry, scarcely mentioned in the provincial budget tabled earlier this week, will be the largest beneficiary of tax relief in the fiscal plan with a major cut in the amount the sector pays on pollution.

** The Canadian Pharmacists Association has complained to the country's competition watchdog that Mississauga-based Express Scripts Canada is abusing its market dominance, "squeezing" pharmacy profits with a new fee and potentially hampering people's choice over where they receive their medications.

** Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal expect loan loss reserves to continue to climb as consumers reel under tougher economic conditions, with relief on the horizon if central banks cut interest rates later this year.

NATIONAL POST

** Provincial Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe plans to introduce a legislation — the first in Quebec's history — aimed at pushing digital platforms, from Netflix to Spotify, to offer more French content to Quebec consumers.

** Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said that the province won't sign on to a federal pharmacare plan covering birth control and diabetes medication. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)