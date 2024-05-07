PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Wayve, a British self-driving technology startup has raised over a billion dollars from influential tech companies, including Nvidia and Microsoft, to commercialise its products.

- Scale AI, a multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence group, has announced plans to set up its first international headquarters in the UK.

- Scottish billionaire Tom Hunter is among investors who have backed British technology-driven lending firm Abound in its latest funding round to raise as much as 800 million pounds ($1.00 billion).

The Guardian

- The EU has restated its readiness to launch a trade war with China over imports of cheap electric cars, steel and cheap solar and wind technology, with Ursula von der Leyen saying the bloc will "not waver" from protecting industries and jobs.

- Rail passengers in the UK face a week of disruption as train drivers embark on another round of industrial action, despite tentative attempts by the industry to restart talks.

The Telegraph

- EasyJet, Ryanair and WizzAir have criticised attempts by the airline industry's main lobby group, the International Air Transport Association, to protect long-haul carriers from an EU crackdown on contrails.

- The British general election race is closer than the polls suggest, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said in his first public appearance since the final results of the local elections.

Sky News

- British students set up pro-Palestinian protest encampments on Oxford and Cambridge universities' historic campuses on a cloudy spring Monday, in a show of solidarity with their American peers.

- The Chinese state has hacked UK's Ministry of Defence, Sky News understands, and members of parliament will be told of a massive data breach involving the Ministry of Defence, targeting service personnel.

The Independent

- John Swinney promised a "new chapter" as he took over as SNP leader after potential leadership contest rivals pulled out of the race.

($1 = 0.7967 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)