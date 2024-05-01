PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The government has given the green light for an onward sale of The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator after banning a takeover from RedBird IMI, which is part-funded by an Emirati royal.

- Premier Inn owner Whitbread is to shed about 1,500 jobs as it turns some of its struggling restaurants into hotel rooms and cuts its chain of branded restaurants by more than 200.

The Guardian

- The chief executive of HSBC , Noel Quinn, is unexpectedly stepping down after an "intense" five years in the role, as the bank reported better-than-expected profits.

- Everton have called in a leading firm of restructuring and insolvency advisers, raising further questions about the proposed takeover of the Premier League club by 777 Partners.

The Telegraph

- UK wealth manager St James's Place customers have withdrawn more than 3 billion stg ($3.74 billion)from the wealth manager amid an overcharging scandal.

- Oil traders working for US giant ExxonMobil face losing their jobs because they refuse to leave Brussels for London over poor pay.

Sky News

- Nigel Railton, a former boss of Camelot, the National Lottery operator, will be named this week as the next chairman of the Post Office as ministers seek to draw a line under the ugly row surrounding the exit of his predecessor.

- Manzanita Capital, the owner of Space NK has picked bankers to handle a sale of the high street beauty chain that is expected to fetch more than 300 million stg.

The Independent

- German discount supermarket Lidl plans to open hundreds more supermarkets across Britain and is offering more than £20,000 to people who help it secure new sites.

($1 = 0.8012 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)