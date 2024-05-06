PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Retail investors could receive a "bonus" share in NatWest Plc if they hold on to the stock for at least a year.

Heineken is investing 39 million pounds ($48.92 million) to reopen 62 long-closed pubs and upgrade more than 600 of the brewer's existing venues in the UK.

The Guardian

The UK and Scottish governments have been asked to arrange urgent talks over the future of Petroineos, a joint venture formed between PetroChina Co Ltd and Ineos, which is controlled by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

The UK has installed a record number of public electric car chargers this year, according to quarterly figures from data company Zapmap published by the Department for Transport.

The Telegraph

Downing Street has shelved plans for a general election this summer, with an autumn vote now widely expected after Tory local election defeats.

Sky News

ArcelorMittal has told Britain's Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove that it may be forced to cease operations in Britain unless he blocks the redevelopment of Chatham Docks.

Graeme McCormick has pulled out of the race to become SNP leader and instead endorsed rival John Swinney as Scotland's next first minister.

The Independent

The SNP "leader-in-waiting" John Swinney has said he believes Labour leader Keir Starmer would do a deal with his party after the next general election.

($1 = 0.7973 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)