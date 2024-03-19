PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British ministers are in last-ditch talks with Alstom to prevent the closure of the Derby train manufacturing works.

- Pfizer has moved to sell down a stake in Haleon , its former consumer healthcare joint venture, to about 24%.

The Guardian

- India's Tata Steel said it has decided to cease operations of coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant, in Wales, following a "deterioration of operational stability".

- EasyJet has joined aerospace manufacturers in urging the government to help fund hydrogen-powered flight, as the carrier launched an operation out of Birmingham airport.

The Telegraph

- Electric vehicle start-up Lunaz Group, backed by celebrities including David Beckham and Jack Whitehall, has put its commercial arm into administration.

- Mike Lynch, the wealthy tech founder, will testify at his U.S. trial to defend himself against charges he defrauded Hewlett-Packard in the $11 billion sale of his software company Autonomy, his attorney said in court on Monday.

Sky News

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's contentious bill to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda moved closer to becoming law on Monday after his government rejected all the proposed changes from the upper house of parliament.

- The British government is planning to establish an independent football regulator to oversee the sport and encourage financial stability via a bill introduced in parliament.

The Independent

- Former U.S. president Barack Obama has visited Downing Street for a surprise meeting at No 10 with British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)