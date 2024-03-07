PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- 888, the owner of William Hill, said it had ended its partnership with Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Sports Illustrated brand, through which it offered online sports betting in four states in the U.S. - British wealth manager Quilter said it would review historical services provided to customers amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of charging by fund managers.

The Guardian

- The UK business of the fast-fashion company Shein has failed to disclose its ultimate ownership, a breach of company law that could disrupt the firm's reported plans to consider listing in the UK. - Esken, said it had reached a deal over the 193.75 million pound ($246.72 million) debt that its subsidiary London Southend airport owed to Carlyle, where the US private-equity group will take an 82.5% stake in the airport.

The Telegraph

- UK-based Boots, a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance , has ordered thousands of staff to return to the office five days a week as bosses prepare the retailer for a potential stock market float.

- AstraZeneca is to spend 650 million pounds on building a new vaccine factory in Liverpool and upgrading research labs in Cambridge.

Sky News - Katie Bickerstaffe, the joint chief executive of Marks & Spencer, is to leave the company this year, handing over the sole reins to Stuart Machin.

- The Coventry Building Society has enlisted JP Morgan to work alongside KPMG to strengthen its proposed takeover of the Co-operative Bank.

The Independent

- British foreign minister David Cameron said he had a "tough but necessary" conversation with Israeli minister Benny Gantz about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

($1 = 0.7853 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)