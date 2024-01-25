Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,025.78
    -8.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,868.55
    +3.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    37,806.39
    -99.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7392
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.28
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    54,172.61
    +219.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,015.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,961.86
    -14.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    +0.0360 (+0.87%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,602.00
    -19.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.14
    +0.59 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,527.67
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,092.57
    -133.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6793
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 25

Reuters
·2 min read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- AstraZeneca is seeking up to 100 million pounds in government support to expand a vaccine production facility in northwest England and plans to submit a formal application next month.

- Spotify users in Europe can start to buy audiobooks and subscription plans from within the music-streaming app from March as a result of the region's new competition law for Big Tech.

The Guardian

- UK's communications regulator Ofcom said Royal Mail could save up to 650 million pounds ($825.83 million) if it delivered letters just three days a week and 200 million pounds by stopping Saturday deliveries in its review of the postal service.

- Eurostar passenger traffic rose 22% in 2023, returning to pre-COVID levels, the train operator said, adding it had found a partial solution to allow it to maintain a limited service to the Netherlands during work at Amsterdam station.

The Telegraph

- Abu Dhabi-backed group RedBird IMI has tweaked its takeover plan for Britain's Telegraph newspaper, prompting another round of government scrutiny and a scolding from a minister over the last-minute changes, drawing accusations of 'last-minute smoke and mirrors'.

- Microsoft's stock market value crossed the $3 trillion milestone for the first time on Wednesday, retaining its place as the world's second most valuable company, just behind Apple.

Sky News

- British billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust controls a majority of Tottenham Hotspur, has pleaded guilty to a number of criminal charges in the US after he was charged with insider trading last year.

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has chosen to avoid a showdown with MPs on the ratification of its new treaty with Rwanda, after the House of Lords voted to delay the finalisation of the deal. ($1 = 0.7871 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)