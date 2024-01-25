PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- AstraZeneca is seeking up to 100 million pounds in government support to expand a vaccine production facility in northwest England and plans to submit a formal application next month.

- Spotify users in Europe can start to buy audiobooks and subscription plans from within the music-streaming app from March as a result of the region's new competition law for Big Tech.

The Guardian

- UK's communications regulator Ofcom said Royal Mail could save up to 650 million pounds ($825.83 million) if it delivered letters just three days a week and 200 million pounds by stopping Saturday deliveries in its review of the postal service.

- Eurostar passenger traffic rose 22% in 2023, returning to pre-COVID levels, the train operator said, adding it had found a partial solution to allow it to maintain a limited service to the Netherlands during work at Amsterdam station.

The Telegraph

- Abu Dhabi-backed group RedBird IMI has tweaked its takeover plan for Britain's Telegraph newspaper, prompting another round of government scrutiny and a scolding from a minister over the last-minute changes, drawing accusations of 'last-minute smoke and mirrors'.

- Microsoft's stock market value crossed the $3 trillion milestone for the first time on Wednesday, retaining its place as the world's second most valuable company, just behind Apple.

Sky News

- British billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust controls a majority of Tottenham Hotspur, has pleaded guilty to a number of criminal charges in the US after he was charged with insider trading last year.

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has chosen to avoid a showdown with MPs on the ratification of its new treaty with Rwanda, after the House of Lords voted to delay the finalisation of the deal. ($1 = 0.7871 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)