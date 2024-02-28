PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK water company Southern Water has been fined 330,000 pounds ($418,341.00) for killing more than 2,000 fish in an illegal sewage spill, which caused ammonia concentrations in a river to reach 32 times the permitted level.

- Abu Dhabi investment group IMI and the U.S. private equity firm Carlyle have agreed a new debt funding package of 125 million pounds for the Barclay family's Very Group, the retail and financial services business.

The Guardian

- UK electrical goods chain Currys has rejected an improved takeover offer worth 742 million pounds from the U.S. investment group Elliott Advisors.

- Network Rail has promised to restore the railway outside London Paddington to proper order in the next 18 months, with a 140 million pounds plan to end the problems plaguing the Elizabeth line and Great Western services.

The Telegraph

- Britain is poised to launch an investigation into cheap Chinese electric vehicles coming onto the market amid fears a flood of cars subsidised by Beijing will destroy local manufacturing.

- UK telecoms provider RETN Capital has been awarded Russian state contracts from agencies controlled by sanctioned individuals, including an ally of Vladimir Putin.

Sky News

- British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has met Shein chairman Donald Tang in a bid to persuade the online fast fashion behemoth to float in London instead of New York.

- The ousted Post Office chairman Henry Staunton has insisted it was the company's current chief executive Nick Read who was the subject of an internal investigation, not him.

The Independent

