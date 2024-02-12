PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Guardian - Printworks London, a post-industrial superclub with a capacity to host 6,000, could be reopened by 2026, as property developers British Land and its partner AustralianSuper who own the site have filed their plans to the Southwark council.

The Telegraph - Great British Nuclear, a taxpayer-backed body, is in early-stage discussions with Hitachi over acquiring land in Wylfa, Anglesey, which could pave the way for building a new nuclear power station, reviving plans for a nuclear power plant after the government confirmed it wants to take control of a key site in North Wales.

- Accountancy firm EY took on more than $700 million in debt as part of its failed bid to separate its consulting and accountancy arms, newly filed accounts published on Companies House showed.

Sky News - NatWest Group is preparing to pay out about 350 million pounds ($442.26 million) in staff bonuses as the government draws up plans for a retail share offer.

- The departure of HMS Prince of Wales, a 3 billion pound Royal Navy aircraft carrier, bound for a major NATO exercise has been delayed. ($1 = 0.7914 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)