PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Norwegian asset manager First Seagull has bought a 5.3% stake in Superdry after a series of profit warnings over the past year drove down its share price.

- GSK said on Thursday it had agreed to settle another lawsuit in California that alleged its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, the latest in a series of settlements to end costly litigation.

The Guardian

- Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it would cut 3,500 jobs, buy back shares and pay dividends, in its latest pitch to investors that its turnaround remains on track.

The Telegraph

- BAE Systems is developing a new generation of heavy-lift military drones that can evacuate wounded troops and deliver supplies after snapping up Malloy Aeronautics, a fast-growing British manufacturer.

- The BBC and leading studios are being investigated over concerns that it may have engineered fixed fees for freelancers amid TV sector budget cuts.

Sky News

- TSB, the British lender owned by Spain's Sabadell , will cut jobs and close branches to improve its efficiency, the CEO of the Spanish bank told a press conference on Thursday after TSB set aside restructuring costs of 29 million pounds($36.97 million).

($1 = 0.7844 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)