PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 22

The Times

- Harriet Baldwin, the head of the Commons Treasury select committee, has criticised the International Monetary Fund for failing to send anyone to appear before MPs to explain their economic forecasts for the United Kingdom.

The Guardian

- The government is set to impose new limits of as little as 2 pounds ($2.53) a spin for online slot machines in a move that could cost casino companies hundreds of millions of pounds.

- Banknotes featuring King Charles will be issued for the first time on June 5, prompting the Bank of England to warn businesses that they need to make sure their machines are ready to accept them.

The Telegraph

- Taxpayers will be forced to pay millions of pounds to sacked staff at The Body Shop as administrators oversee a drastic restructuring of the collapsed chain.

Sky News

- Channel 4's outgoing marketing chief, Zaid Al-Qassab, is the leading candidate to become the next boss of M&C Saatchi , the London-listed advertising agency.

