PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

- British music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund has agreed to a 1.1 billion pound ($1.37 billion) takeover from an American rival Concord Chorus.

- Alliance Trust, one of Britain's biggest investment trust, has sacked Jupiter Fund Management, but has chosen not to award its 300 million pound mandate to the star fund manager whose defection triggered the rethink.

The Guardian

- Thames Water could be renationalised, with the bulk of its 15.6 billion pound debt added to the public purse, under radical plans being considered by the UK government.

- Two sons of the world's richest man, Bernard Arnault, have joined the board of LVMH after a shareholder vote, further cementing the family's control of the French luxury goods company.

The Telegraph

- The head of the BBC World Service Liliane Landor will step down in July after three years in the role, said she was "deeply concerned about the operational capability of the World Service if additional cuts continue to weaken it further".

- Telegraph bidder and US billionaire Ken Griffin is dramatically expanding the size of his hedge fund's London headquarters.

Sky News

- Hundreds of UK partners at EY, the big four accountancy firm, have been warned of a potential slide in profits this year amid a wider slowdown in the professional services sector

- The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will launch the appointment process for the role at the Independent Football Regulator (IFR).

The Independent

- Ministers will be recommended to use live AI facial recognition to screen migrants arriving in the UK for threats, the Government's anti-terror law adviser Jonathan Hall KC said.

