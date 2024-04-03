PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The executive who was in charge of Heathrow's troubled return to operations after the pandemic and during its rows with airlines over take-off and landing fees, Emma Gilthrope, has been appointed as Royal Mail's new chief executive.

The Guardian

- A bond issued by Thames Water's parent company has fallen to record lows as the embattled company scrambles to secure its future, and the government signalled it is "ready to step in if necessary".

The Telegraph

- Amazon is scrapping its "just walk out" technology in the US after years of trying to gain traction for its checkout-free offer.

Sky News

- Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund RedBird IMI is lining up a U.S.-based bank in its bid to buy The Daily Telegraph.

- Scotland could become the first nation in the UK to ban egg companies from keeping chickens in cages.

- BenevolentAI, a British-based drug developer, is facing a boardroom coup led by its founder after seeing its shares slump since it floated little more than two years ago.

