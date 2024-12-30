President of White Gold Picks Up 23% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) should definitely note that the President, David D’Onofrio, recently paid CA$0.22 per share to buy CA$200k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 23%.

White Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David D’Onofrio is the biggest insider purchase of White Gold shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.21. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. David D’Onofrio was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

David D’Onofrio bought a total of 1.16m shares over the year at an average price of CA$0.25. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:WGO Insider Trading Volume December 30th 2024

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that White Gold insiders own about CA$4.7m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At White Gold Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that White Gold insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for White Gold (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

