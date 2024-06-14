President of MaxCyte Maher Masoud Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) should definitely note that the President, Maher Masoud, recently paid UK£3.84 per share to buy UK£384k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

MaxCyte Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Maher Masoud was the biggest purchase of MaxCyte shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£3.80 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Maher Masoud was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of MaxCyte

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.3% of MaxCyte shares, worth about UK£5.0m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The MaxCyte Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that MaxCyte insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that MaxCyte has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

