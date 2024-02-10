President & CEO Brian Lian Sells 45,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, has reported a significant insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. The company's President & CEO, Brian Lian, sold 45,000 shares of the company on February 9, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 748,415 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest sell has added to the trend of insider sales at Viking Therapeutics Inc, with a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the recent sell, shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc were trading at $29.9 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $3.068 billion. The insider's sell represents a notable transaction for the company, which continues to advance its pipeline of treatments targeting a range of medical conditions.

The insider transaction history at Viking Therapeutics Inc suggests a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same period. This could be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and future prospects.

For more detailed information on Viking Therapeutics Inc's financials, insider transactions, and stock performance, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

