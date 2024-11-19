Precision Pack Makes the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Even Better

Cadillac

It’s hard to tell what’s crazier: that Cadillac is the last remaining automaker to offer a performance sedan with a V-8 and a manual transmission, or that the engineers behind the CT5-V Blackwing managed to push through the Precision package for the 2025 model year.

The name “Precision package” really doesn’t do justice to the number of improvements that have been made over the standard CT5-V Blackwing, which is already one of our favorite sedans. On the hardware side, it brings new front steering knuckles along with a new rear toe link to allow for more aggressive alignment settings on track. These are combined with a larger front anti-roll bar, stiffer bushings for the front and rear subframes, revised shock mounts, and stiffer springs. This year you can also opt for track-biased Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires in addition to the more street-friendly Pilot Sport 4S.

These changes are coupled with an entire recalibration of the chassis and drivetrain settings: electric power steering, electronic limited-slip differential, MagneRide magnetorheological dampers, and even the stability- and traction-control programming. The rest of the mechanicals are unchanged. No complaints here. The 668-hp supercharged LT4 V-8 is familiar after all these years and still a beauty.

Cadillac

Opting for the Precision package puts an additional $9000 on top of the CT5-V Blackwing’s $96,990 base price, and selecting it also requires adding the $9000 carbon-ceramic brakes, effectively making it an $18,000 option. Cadillac says it built around 2100 copies of this supersedan for 2024. Assuming sales hold steady for the 2025 model year, even at a high take rate, this means that the Precision package is aimed at fewer than 2000 people a year. It’s heartwarming, for a gearhead, to know that people inside a corporate behemoth like GM are willing to put in so much effort to please a small niche of enthusiasts.

It's also reassuring to find out that the Precision package, for all that money, totally enhances the CT5-V Blackwing, seemingly with no downside. Driving around Atlanta Motorsports Park, a private club-style track in Georgia, the difference was obvious before I got to the end of the pit lane. And that’s no knock on the standard CT5-V Blackwing. It’s just that the Precision package makes everything a little bit extra.

In other words, the CT5-V Blackwing is great, but the Precision Package makes it a different, better machine. The steering is tuned with lighter feedback, to better communicate lateral loads as they build, but everything else feels tighter. It’s just, well, extra. There’s more grip, turn-in comes easier, and you can take the corners slightly faster. At the same time, the Precision-package car is just as stable, balanced, and easy to drive. The improvements don’t come with a punishing ride outside a track setting or at the expense of handling at the limit.

