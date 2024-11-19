Precision Pack Makes the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Even Better

It’s hard to tell what’s crazier: that Cadillac is the last remaining automaker to offer a performance sedan with a V-8 and a manual transmission, or that the engineers behind the CT5-V Blackwing managed to push through the Precision package for the 2025 model year.
The name “Precision package” really doesn’t do justice to the number of improvements that have been made over the standard CT5-V Blackwing, which is already one of our favorite sedans. On the hardware side, it brings new front steering knuckles along with a new rear toe link to allow for more aggressive alignment settings on track. These are combined with a larger front anti-roll bar, stiffer bushings for the front and rear subframes, revised shock mounts, and stiffer springs. This year you can also opt for track-biased Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires in addition to the more street-friendly Pilot Sport 4S.
These changes are coupled with an entire recalibration of the chassis and drivetrain settings: electric power steering, electronic limited-slip differential, MagneRide magnetorheological dampers, and even the stability- and traction-control programming. The rest of the mechanicals are unchanged. No complaints here. The 668-hp supercharged LT4 V-8 is familiar after all these years and still a beauty.
Opting for the Precision package puts an additional $9000 on top of the CT5-V Blackwing’s $96,990 base price, and selecting it also requires adding the $9000 carbon-ceramic brakes, effectively making it an $18,000 option. Cadillac says it built around 2100 copies of this supersedan for 2024. Assuming sales hold steady for the 2025 model year, even at a high take rate, this means that the Precision package is aimed at fewer than 2000 people a year. It’s heartwarming, for a gearhead, to know that people inside a corporate behemoth like GM are willing to put in so much effort to please a small niche of enthusiasts.
It's also reassuring to find out that the Precision package, for all that money, totally enhances the CT5-V Blackwing, seemingly with no downside. Driving around Atlanta Motorsports Park, a private club-style track in Georgia, the difference was obvious before I got to the end of the pit lane. And that’s no knock on the standard CT5-V Blackwing. It’s just that the Precision package makes everything a little bit extra.
In other words, the CT5-V Blackwing is great, but the Precision Package makes it a different, better machine. The steering is tuned with lighter feedback, to better communicate lateral loads as they build, but everything else feels tighter. It’s just, well, extra. There’s more grip, turn-in comes easier, and you can take the corners slightly faster. At the same time, the Precision-package car is just as stable, balanced, and easy to drive. The improvements don’t come with a punishing ride outside a track setting or at the expense of handling at the limit.
A brief road-driving loop outside AMP showed the same contrast between the cars. In both versions, the CT5-V Blackwing is remarkable for the way it combines luxury with so much performance. Trundling along at the speed limit, with massaging seats activated in a quiet cabin, the Blackwing barely reveals its speed potential. This could be an everyday luxury sedan, only one that will do 0–60 mph in well under four seconds.
The difference here is that while the standard Blackwing is smooth over bumps and undulations, the Precision package is more buttoned down. Stiffer, yes, but only in the sense that the body motions are more closely controlled. The retuned shocks respond in kind to the stiffer springs, so there’s not a hint of harshness.
Back on track, between lapping sessions and chatting with the engineers on hand, I’m fascinated with how analog the CT5-V Blackwing feels. Sure, it has rear-wheel drive, there’s no electric powertrain assistance, and the fact that you can get it with a manual transmission helps. But all of that feel is achieved with some level of electronic trickery to enhance the experience. The shocks are working at each corner to combat dive under braking, stiffen up the outside front corner to assist with roll control, or allow just enough squat to help the tires grip when powering out of a corner. Meanwhile, the limited-slip differential is locking and unlocking to help the car move exactly where it’s pointed. Even the brake programming will modulate each corner to subtly improve stability. While a complicated orchestration of all of these things goes on in the background, the CT5-V Blackwing feels old-school in the best possible way.
Of the two tire choices, the Cup 2Rs have loads of grip, but the Pilot Sports are more progressive and easier to play at the edge of adhesion. That’s partly due to the fact that the Cup tires have noticeably higher limits, a borderline that, at higher speeds on an unfamiliar track, I decided to leave unexplored. AMP is, as Road & Track editor-at-large Matt Farah describes it, “a high-consequence track,” where a mistake on some of the trickier corners would definitely result in bent sheetmetal. The main area to exercise discretion is a long carousel left before the main straight. So I did.
This was even more apparent riding shotgun with Jordan Taylor, the IMSA champion who recently signed with Cadillac for 2025. Through the carousel, the 24 Hours of Daytona winner was sliding the CT5-V with abandon. When I asked him what he thought of the Blackwing, Taylor said he usually doesn’t like road cars that much, but this feels closer to a race car. Perhaps he’s angling for his own CT5-V Blackwing company car.
And while the delta between Taylor’s lap time and my own is unsurprisingly in the pro driver’s favor, the new version of Cosworth’s Performance Data Recorder can help narrow the gap. This is the same lap-recording software first used on the Corvette, but with a few enhancements that take advantage of the CT5’s wide screen. Now you can compare two laps side by side, as well as look at the telemetry comparison between two laps from inside the car. Select two different laps on the same SD card, even from different sessions, and the PDR will offer three coaching tips on areas to pick up speed, showing the braking, throttle, and maximum speed at different points through a corner as well as comparing the driving lines. You can also load the laps to a phone, a tablet, or a computer to analyze. As a bonus, as with previous versions of the system, it can also act as a dash cam during road driving.
The big touchscreen is the main update across the CT5 lineup for 2025, along with a new front fascia. The 33-inch LCD panel serves as the instrument cluster and infotainment screen across more than half of the dashboard, with the same look and feel as in the Escalade and Lyriq. I am an avowed curmudgeon toward screen creep, but I have to admit that the CT5’s is well executed. Primary controls such as lights are in an easy-to-access spot to the left of the steering wheel, the overall instrument-cluster display in its various schemes presents information clearly, and the infotainment is placed well for a quick reach with your right hand. Complaints are mild: The top of the screen is just a bit too high, while a bit more reach in the telescoping steering wheel would also be nice.
These are minor gripes to what remains a high-water mark for performance sedans. I’ll say it again: The CT5-V Blackwing is still great in standard form, even though it’s a few years old. And yes, the six-speed manual is still the way to go, even if the 10-speed automatic is faster on the track. The Precision package takes the car to a new level and seems worth the nearly 20 percent increase to the sticker price. In terms of theoretical comparison shopping, a CT5-V Blackwing with the Precision package lines up right in the neighborhood with the Audi RS6 Avant and the BMW M5, with room to afford a second set of wheels to mount your Cup 2R tires for track days.
Cadillac celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original CTS-V in 2024. What started as a hot-rod luxury sedan has evolved into a full lineup, soon to expand to EV models as well. The CT5-V Blackwing stands out from the rest of the V-series cars, though, as a world-class performance sedan. It might be the last of it’s kind, but it’s also arguably the best.
