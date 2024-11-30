Precision Camshafts Ltd (BOM:539636) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

Stand-alone Revenue: INR181 crores, increased by 6.33% quarter on quarter.

Stand-alone Net Profit: INR18.36 crores, up from INR18 crores in the previous quarter.

MEMCO Total Income: INR13.04 crores.

MEMCO Net Profit: INR0.45 crores.

MFT Total Income: INR27.3 crores.

EMOSS Revenue: INR17 crores, down from INR46 crores in the previous quarter.

Stand-alone EBITDA Margin: 20.5%.

Stand-alone PAT Margin: 10.1%.

Consolidated Total Income: INR238.8 crores, decreased by 9.2%.

Consolidated EBITDA: INR35.6 crores, increased by 30.98%.

Consolidated PBT: INR19.6 crores.

Consolidated PAT: INR8.4 crores, with a margin of 3.5%.

Release Date: November 25, 2024

Positive Points

Precision Camshafts Ltd (BOM:539636) achieved a 6.33% increase in revenue quarter on quarter, reaching INR181 crores.

The company's EBITDA margin was strong at 20.5%, with a PAT margin of 10.1% on a stand-alone basis.

Subsidiary MEMCO showed improvement with a total income of INR13.04 crores and a net profit of INR0.45 crores.

The company has a robust order book for the Camshaft business extending up to 2030, indicating long-term business security.

Precision Camshafts Ltd is actively expanding its solar capacity, aiming to double it from 15 megawatts to 30 megawatts, which could reduce operational costs.

Negative Points

The consolidated total income for Q2 decreased by 9.2% to INR238.8 crores, indicating challenges in overall business performance.

EMOSS, the e-mobility subsidiary in the Netherlands, experienced a significant revenue dip due to the recessionary environment in Europe.

The geopolitical instability in Europe, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has led to a shortage of parts and increased vehicle costs.

The demand for e-mobility retrofit solutions in India is slower than expected, impacting growth projections.

The company's German subsidiary, MFT, is facing ongoing profitability challenges, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What portion of the Camshafts business comes from Europe, and what growth is expected in the next two to three years? A: About 50% of the business is domestic, and 50% is export, with approximately 20% going to Europe. The growth outlook is robust with a strong order book up to 2030, but specific growth figures for the next two to three years are not provided.

Q: What is the progress on the EMOSS business in Europe, and when is a revival expected? A: EMOSS is facing significant headwinds due to delayed decision-making and subsidy shifts in Europe. A recovery is expected in two to three quarters, but specific scale projections are not available.

