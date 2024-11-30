GuruFocus.com

Precision Camshafts Ltd (BOM:539636) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

  • Stand-alone Revenue: INR181 crores, increased by 6.33% quarter on quarter.

  • Stand-alone Net Profit: INR18.36 crores, up from INR18 crores in the previous quarter.

  • MEMCO Total Income: INR13.04 crores.

  • MEMCO Net Profit: INR0.45 crores.

  • MFT Total Income: INR27.3 crores.

  • EMOSS Revenue: INR17 crores, down from INR46 crores in the previous quarter.

  • Stand-alone EBITDA Margin: 20.5%.

  • Stand-alone PAT Margin: 10.1%.

  • Consolidated Total Income: INR238.8 crores, decreased by 9.2%.

  • Consolidated EBITDA: INR35.6 crores, increased by 30.98%.

  • Consolidated PBT: INR19.6 crores.

  • Consolidated PAT: INR8.4 crores, with a margin of 3.5%.

Release Date: November 25, 2024

Positive Points

  • Precision Camshafts Ltd (BOM:539636) achieved a 6.33% increase in revenue quarter on quarter, reaching INR181 crores.

  • The company's EBITDA margin was strong at 20.5%, with a PAT margin of 10.1% on a stand-alone basis.

  • Subsidiary MEMCO showed improvement with a total income of INR13.04 crores and a net profit of INR0.45 crores.

  • The company has a robust order book for the Camshaft business extending up to 2030, indicating long-term business security.

  • Precision Camshafts Ltd is actively expanding its solar capacity, aiming to double it from 15 megawatts to 30 megawatts, which could reduce operational costs.

Negative Points

  • The consolidated total income for Q2 decreased by 9.2% to INR238.8 crores, indicating challenges in overall business performance.

  • EMOSS, the e-mobility subsidiary in the Netherlands, experienced a significant revenue dip due to the recessionary environment in Europe.

  • The geopolitical instability in Europe, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has led to a shortage of parts and increased vehicle costs.

  • The demand for e-mobility retrofit solutions in India is slower than expected, impacting growth projections.

  • The company's German subsidiary, MFT, is facing ongoing profitability challenges, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What portion of the Camshafts business comes from Europe, and what growth is expected in the next two to three years? A: About 50% of the business is domestic, and 50% is export, with approximately 20% going to Europe. The growth outlook is robust with a strong order book up to 2030, but specific growth figures for the next two to three years are not provided.

Q: What is the progress on the EMOSS business in Europe, and when is a revival expected? A: EMOSS is facing significant headwinds due to delayed decision-making and subsidy shifts in Europe. A recovery is expected in two to three quarters, but specific scale projections are not available.

and

