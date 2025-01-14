PPI shows wholesale inflation increased less than expected in December

Wholesale prices rose less than expected in December, a positive sign for the economy amid recent market fears that inflation isn't falling as quickly as hoped to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Tuesday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that its producer price index (PPI) — which tracks the price changes companies see — rose 3.3%% from the year prior, up from the 3% seen in November but below the 3.5% increase economists had projected. On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.2%, below the 0.4% increase economists had expected.

Excluding food and energy, "core" prices increased 3.5% year-over-year, above November's 3.4% increase. Economists had expected an increase of 3.8%. Meanwhile, month-over-month core prices were unchanged, below the 0.3% increase economist had expected and the 0.2% increase seen last month.

Thursday's PPI reading comes one day ahead of a highly anticipated release of the December Consumer Price Index. Economists expect that print to show little progress with core inflation anticipated to come in at 3.3% on an annual basis for the fifth straight month.

A recent hot labor report has economists largely believing signs of cooling inflation in the coming months will be required for the Fed to cut interest rates further this year.

As of Tuesday morning, markets were pricing in just a 3% chance the Fed cuts rates at its January meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool. Markets don't see a more than 50% chance the Fed cuts rates at a meeting until at least the June meeting.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on December 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. Powell announced that the Federal Reserve is lowering interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) · Alex Wong via Getty Images

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance