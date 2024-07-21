PPG Industries' (NYSE:PPG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 12th of September to $0.68, which will be 4.6% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.65. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

PPG Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by PPG Industries' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 49.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

PPG Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.22, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 4.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 4.1% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

We Really Like PPG Industries' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that PPG Industries is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PPG Industries that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

