On March 21, 2024, CEO Hardeep Gulati of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) sold 62,496 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.09 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,317,616.64.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. The company offers comprehensive, best-in-class solutions, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, and special education management. PowerSchool's mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way.

Over the past year, the insider, Hardeep Gulati, has sold a total of 428,980 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 55 insider sells for the company.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 62,496 Shares

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shares were trading at $21.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.448 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.96, with a GuruFocus Value of $21.86, indicating that PowerSchool Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in PowerSchool Holdings Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the company's stock performance and valuation.

