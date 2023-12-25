Powerball lottery jackpot is over $600 million on Christmas Day: When is the next drawing?

There were no winners from Saturday's Powerball jackpot, and so the prize continues to rise on even on Christmas Day.

With no Powerball winners drawn from the Saturday, Dec. 23 drawing, the jackpot is now worth an estimated $638 million with a cash prize of $321.1 million.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won in October, when a California player won $1.76 billion, the second largest in the game's history.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery on Monday, Dec 25.

Check your tickets: Powerball winning numbers for Dec. 23 drawing

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, even on holidays.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25, where one lucky winner could receive the ultimate Christmas gift.

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from Saturday, Dec. 23 were 09, 14, 17, 18 and 53. The Powerball was 06 and the Power Play was 3X.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.76 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million from one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

